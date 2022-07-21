Former Boise State Coach Bryan Harsin: ‘We Do Not Play the Media’

A very different Bryan Harsin addressed the media during his second appearance at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. The Auburn coach was heavily criticized for his performance last year, where he took few questions, and critics accused him of filibustering.

Coach Harsin addressed as he called it 'the elephant in the room' by stating that the attempts to remove him crossed the line. "There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family, and also our program. And it didn't work."

The coach said that the attacks against him brought the team together. He believes that this year's team will benefit from his two new coordinators who have worked for Harsin but, like the head coach, have limited or no experience working in the SEC. The schedule favors the Tigers for the first five games, but like last year, the last half of the schedule is brutal. One publication has the Auburn's schedule as the most difficult schedule in the country.

Coach Harsin will have to solve his off the field issues if he is to survive. The coach referenced several articles that speculated who will replace him. Here is a list of the power players that will determine his future.

The Players in the Rise and Fall of Bryan Harsin A look at the kingmakers in the big-time world of College Football in SEC.

Today was the last day of SEC Media Days where coaches and the media meet to discuss the upcoming season. Coach Harsin's appearance has caused a reaction on social media.

Bryan Harsin's Tour of Coaching Jobs A look at all of the stops on the coaching tour of Auburn Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin.