It has been the talk on radio, television, and on social media: the one-of-a-kind, indescribable Buc-ee's coming to Meridian, Idaho? The stores are enormous, and this would be their most western location. The chain is headquartered in Texas, but is rapidly capturing the attention of the nation.

The national publication, USA Today, devoted a significant amount of attention to the speculated big beautiful Buc-ee's move.

Still not convinced Buc-ee's is a life changing experience? Check out the crazy selection of what you'll see during your next visit.

The Idaho Statesman reported the Meridian Buc-ees would be one of their largest in the country. How large? How about 74,000 square feet? Building a Buc-ee's requires a massive investment, says the Statesman:

'The store could require a $50 million capital expenditure, employ between 175 and 225 full-time staffers, and spend $9 million annually on payroll.'

If you're tired of waiting in line at the gas station, listeners have told us Buc-ee's has over 100 gas pumps at their locations. That's a lot of gas, whether you're a gas guzzler or Kevin Miller.

The alleged location would be on Meridian Road next to the entrance to the interstate. Meridian Road is already very congested with businesses such as the Tipsy Chef Cafe, WINCO, and Home Depot.

It will be one of the most daunting challenges to ensure traffic is not disrupted by the massive all in one pitstop. Some folks actually plan their vacations around visiting the popular store with their beloved Beaver mascot.

Buc-ee's has fans across the nation. Check out the passionate following of various fans.

