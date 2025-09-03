First Idaho and then Utah, however, Utah may jump the Gem State when it comes to the first Buc-ees in the Mountain West. We know what you're thinking: What is a Buc-cees? Don't we have enough of whatever is coming to Idaho? Do we really need another something?

Well, Buc-ee's is an indescribable combination of an amusement park, gas station, convenience store, entertainment center, and fantastic food. We did report that the company was looking to build a massive facility in Meridian.

Multiple reports say Utah will be getting a Buc-ees after a unanimous vote by the Springville City Council. The site is expected to take over two years to build, creating more than 200 jobs.

The chain is home to the largest convenience store, 75,593 square feet. It claims to have the cleanest restrooms in the country and a selection of every item known to man. The chain is popular in Texas and other parts of the West.

We did report a few months ago that our state would not get a Buc-ees, that situation has changed. 'However, one publication says Idaho will not get Buc-ees because the state is relatively remote compared to its other locations. The chain looks to build near highways and tourist attractions.'

What can you buy at Buc-ees? Our research indicates anything from food to grills to an incredible selection of beef jerky. The chain is so popular that folks proudly buy Buc-ees merchandise, from cups to t-shirts.

Unlike the Idaho location, the Utah location is approved and ready to go. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

