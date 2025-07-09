Report: Idaho Is Getting Its Own Buc-ee&#8217;s In Meridian

CBS Sunday Morning Courtesy of YouTube

It appears Idaho has arrived. Although the state has yet to get a California Pizza Kitchen, one of America's hottest franchises is coming to the Gem State, according to a published report. The Boise Dev is once again with the exclusive that Buc-ees is coming to Idaho.

Where in Idaho? Boise? Homedale? Mountain Home? Nope, Meridian, the center of the Treasure Valley is where the new store will be. What is a Buc-ees? Let's take a look here.

The chain is home to the largest convenience store, 75,593 square feet. It claims to have the cleanest restrooms in the country and a selection of every item known to man. The chain is popular in Texas and other parts of the West.

We did report a few months ago that our state would not get a Buc-ees, that situation has changed. 'However, one publication says Idaho will not get Buc-ees because the state is relatively remote compared to its other locations. The chain looks to build near highways and tourist attractions.'

What can you buy at Buc-ees? Our research indicates anything from food to grills to an incredible selection of beef jerky. The chain is so popular that folks proudly buy Buc-ees merchandise, from cups to t-shirts.

Could Buc-ees rival the experience of SCHEELS? We believe, just like In-N-Out, once one is built, Idaho will see more of these indescribable shopping experiences.  We will continue to update you on this story as it develops. Can't wait for Buc-ees in Meridian? Check out our complete preview here.

