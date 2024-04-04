Caldwell Police and AAFV to Plant Purple Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention

On April 10th at 9:30am, the Caldwell Police Department, in collaboration with Advocates Against Family Violence (AAFV), will be planting purple pinwheels in front of the police headquarters (110 S. 5th Ave.) to raise awareness for child abuse and sexual assault prevention.

According to the Caldwell Police Department's press release, "Mayor Jarom Wagoner has proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the City of Caldwell, the proclamation will be read at the event. This coincides with National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Awareness Month."

April serves as an opportunity to educate and raise awareness about preventing child maltreatment. The latest national data reveals alarming statistics, with approximately 1,990 children losing their lives due to abuse and neglect in the United States during the federal fiscal year 2022. Over 3.1 million children received attention from child protective services, and more than half a million were identified as victims of child maltreatment.

In 2023 alone, AAFV provided a staggering 16,713 individual services to local residents, with 405 Caldwell residents seeking assistance. Among the reported cases were 70 incidents related to child abuse, spanning from physical abuse to sexual assault, and 45 cases of adult sexual assault, including instances of human trafficking.

Chief of Police Rex Ingram emphasized, "Every child matters and no child will ever be left alone or suffer in silence." Ingram urged parents facing challenges to seek assistance from resources such as AAFV, available 24/7.

Community members are encouraged to report suspected cases of child abuse, neglect, or abandonment by calling statewide helplines or contacting local dispatch services.

Caldwell Police Department

Phone: 208-454-7531

Advocates Against Family Violence

Website: http://www.aafvhope.org

