Caldwell Police Launch Search for Armed Sexual Assault Suspect

In a disturbing incident last night, Sunday, February 4th, 2024, the Caldwell Police Department announced an open and ongoing investigation into a reported sexual assault case that transpired earlier in the evening.

At approximately 6:50pm, officers responded to a distress call from a single-family residence near Middleton Road and Highway 20/26. The victim reported a sexual assault by an unknown male suspect within her home, raising concerns about the suspect potentially being armed and dangerous, according to the official press release from the Caldwell Police Department.

What We Know About the Suspect

The suspect, believed to be armed, may have fled the scene in a white GMC Denali with black trim and black wheels.

Detectives leading the investigation are urging community members to please come forward with any information that might be pertinent to the case. Specifically, they are seeking details on anything unusual or suspicious in the area during the time of the incident.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, "I am extremely disturbed by this heinous attack, and my heart breaks for our victim. I know that our amazing officers, who are absolutely the best in the industry, will chase every lead and they will ensure the monster responsible for this savage act is brought to justice."

Caldwell Police Statement on How YOU Can Help:

Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid approaching any individuals or vehicles matching the provided description. Those with information are encouraged to contact Idaho Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or Canyon County non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531. The Caldwell Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the safety of the community and apprehending the suspect behind this awful incident.

