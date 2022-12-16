Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming
It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
Spuds owner Jeff Dobish said... " This is heartbreaking, to have to leave our home in Caldwell, our fans, our employees...but it just did not make financial sense to be 14 hours away from our closest team in Spearfish, South Dakota".
"The iLB lost teams in Gering and North Platte in the past few months...so the league is condensing its footprint, and with the cost of buses, fuel, hotels, insurance going through the roof...the Spuds were left with no choice but to relocate closer to the other teams in the league.
"Casper is a fantastic city, rich in baseball history, and it will be the right place to carry the legacy of TATERTOWN! We will have local ownership, local management and promise to deliver affordable family fun to Casper"...boasts Dobish!
The Spuds were a smash hit for Canyon County residents. The team played 64 games with collegiate players from across the country. The team embraced the potato due to Idaho's nickname, the potato state. They called their ballpark potato nation.
Unlike other minor leagues, the Spuds used wooden bats. The players stayed with host families who made them a part of our community. Host families were a crucial part of maintaining the league Host families are a very integral part of the league, and these host-family relationships provide a lifetime of memories for both the host families and the players.
Casper and potatoes do not make sense, however we wish them luck!
Spuds Fan React To Moving Out of Caldwell
Here are a few fans reacting from Facebook:
One of Idahoans Favorite Summer Pastimes is Now in Caldwell
Did You Know Caldwell's Beautiful Indian Creek Was Hidden Under Concrete For Over 70 Years?
Caldwell's Winter Wonderland Festival Lights