Although the world doesn't revolve around competitive sports, most fans think weekends were made for watching one's favorite team battle against their bitter rival. Football is back with millions watching all levels of competitive football.

The success of Boise State Football continues to attract major celebrities to the state like Mark Wahlberg and other big stars.

Multiple media reports shared the appearance of Post Malone visiting the Boise area. As a fan of the Indian Creek Steakhouse, we're glad he had a chance to visit one of our area's top attractions.

We've seen many celebrities visit Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, the McCall area, and the Treasure Valley. Idaho is a perfect spot for anyone wanting to enjoy life and return to traditional American Values.

However, there is one town in Washington that exceeds any celebrity sightings in the Gem State. No, I'm a true believer that it's not Seattle, home to historic music acts like Nirvana, Pear Jam, and Soundgarden. Seattle maybe home to Amazon and Starbucks, but it can't touch this Washington for celebrities.

Eighteen miles from the Idaho/Washington Border is the Washington State city of Spokane. The city is known as the home of Gonzaga University and its top-ranked men's college basketball team. The team will join Boise State next year in the new Pac 12 Confrence.

However, Spokane is known as one of the central birthplaces of celebrities in America. Do you know how many famous people claim Spokane as their home? Check out our list we've compiled for you below.

