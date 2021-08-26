Check Out Idaho’s Teepee House

We love fun and unique houses here and just when I think I have seen the strangest house another one pops up on my radar. Did you know there was a teepee house in Cascade Idaho? It is considered a tiny home with only 826 square feet. Inside are two bedrooms, a half bath, a kitchen, and a wood stove. There is a bath house located right outside because they didn't have enough room in the original teepee for the second bathroom.

This charming little creative home sits in the middle of the woods, inviting incredible private views in every direction. This home is all about accessing the simple things in life and getting some serious peace and quiet. It also features a wooden deck.

So sit back relax, scroll and enjoy.

