Christmas Events Happening in the Boise Area THIS WEEKEND ONLY!
As Christmas approaches and the days are quickly counting down, Boise’s biggest lighting events of the year are happing THIS WEEKEND! So we’ve compiled a group of Christmas light displays and events happening in the Boise area you’ll want to put on your calendars!
Christmas/Holiday Lights in Boise
Today - Thursday, December 2nd, 2021
Winter Wonder Village: Holiday Lights and Cheer
Time: 5-8 pm
Location: Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Dr, Boise
About the Event: The Museum’s Pioneer Village and surrounding historic houses will be illuminated for the holidays! There will be complimentary hot chocolate while taking in the lights with an indoor and outdoor display.
Friday, December 3rd, 2021
Time: 6 pm
Location: Start Riverhouse, 960 S Main St, Star
About the Event: The Annual Lighting of the City of Star Christmas Tree will be held at this Friday!
Time: 7 pm
Location: Downtown Meridian
About the Event: The City of Meridian’s annual Winter Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting! There will be activities such as Santa’s Mailbox, Zoom with Santa, Winterland in the Bag craft kits, and so much more. A great family event to get into the Christmas spirit!
Saturday, December 4th, 2021
Ontario Winter Wonderland Parade
Time: 1-2pm
Location: Blaine St, Caldwell
About the Event: The City of Ontario will be holding its Winter Wonderland Parade this Saturday! The parade route is East on SW 4th Ave to North on Oregon St.
Time: 1-6pm
Location: Heritage Park, 185 E State St, Eagle
About the Event: The Eagle Country Christmas is back! You can shop for gifts at the holiday market, take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause, and take a carriage ride through historic Downtown Eagle. There will be events for kids, the local children’s choir, heated tents, and a Fire Truck appearance! And, don’t forget, of course, there will be a tree lighting at 5:30 pm as the finale!
Treasure Valley Night Light Parade
Time: 6 pm
Location: Blaine St, Caldwell, ID
The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce’s annual Treasure Valley Night Light Parade is here happening this Saturday! The route will follow Blaine Street in Caldwell.
This list and all the events can be found here as well.