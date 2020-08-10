College Football Conundrum

One day we will joke about this time in history. As I write this blog, several published reports say that the college football season is over. What's more confusing is that last week players from the Big 10, Pac 12, and Mountain West Conference threaten schools that they would not play if certain conditions were not changed.

Over the weekend, the Mid American Conference announced they were cancelling the Fall season with hopes of playing in the Spring. The Big 10 floated the story that they to would cancel the Fall season. Not to be outdone, several prominent players have formed a group to lobby the schools to allow them to play this Fall.

Life in the Covid age is frustrating and confusing. It looks like we will not have a college football season this Fall. Let's face it, if it saves one life, isn't it worth it to make sure that everyone is safe? The big concern is the L word, liability. No school wants to be held responsible if a coach, player or other contracts the Covid and suffers from it.

The mixes signals helps no one. We'll all miss college football and I hope I'm wrong, however, in the interest of health and safety, we all need to make the right call.

