Football, like everything in life, revolves around one solid truth: imitation is the most excellent form of flattery. The Indiana Hoosiers, led by Coach Greg Cigniti, are the first 16-0 national champions since Yale did it last century.

The success of the Indiana Football teams has been called the most greatest coaching job in college football. Coaches, athletic directors, university presidents, and others are now trying to copy Indiana’s formula, hoping to fuel their own success.

How Indiana Is Different From Boise State

Most rapid Bronco fans want Coach Danielson to become the next Coach Cignetti. The Indiana model doesn’t apply to Boise State in terms of finances, donors, conference affiliation, and players. The Hoosiers have one of the largest, if not the largest, alumni bases in the country. Their endowment is among the largest in the university system.

Boise State doesn’t have the resources to hire players at what Indiana pays them. The Pac-12 may have history, but the Big Ten is the dominant conference in college football. The athletic department continues to raise only a fraction of what Big Ten teams have at their disposal.

How Boise State Can Become The Next Indiana

Boise State can use Indiana’s playbook to bring them back to college football relevance. Indiana’s coaching staff has been together for years and years. There’s a level of trust amongst them.

Coach Danielson must find his coaches and continue to develop them.

Money? Jeramiah Dickey is doing his best to raise the money. Boise State must refine its talent evaluation.

Remember, this was the program that believed in an unknown Ashton Jeanty. It’s also a program that hasn’t developed depth at the quarterback position.

Boise State must look at older players who are playing in the FCS, Division II, III, and NAIA. Indiana brings in folks with plenty of experience who are looking for a chance to shine.

There’s no bigger stage than the Blue. Indiana has created the blueprint; we’ll see who follows their example.

