Congresswoman Greene Calls Out Nasty Women and Low T Idaho Men

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared in Idaho over the weekend, speaking to the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee as part of their Lincoln Day event at the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

The conservative firebrand held nothing back when describing her frustration with the state of the country. In the last week, Chinese spy balloons, Hunter Biden's laptop, and social media giants have been in the news. The president said that no one was in danger despite the US Military shooting down several foreign objects over the weekend.

She is a favorite with Idaho conservatives, but not everyone in the Gem State is a fan of the Georgia Firebrand. One hundred protestors greeted her appearance, reported the Spokesman-Review.

She described the protestors as 'nasty women' and speculated on their husband's libido condition in a Tweet.

"The Country Will Not Be Able To Ignore Hunter's Laptop"

She told the crowd that her committee won't stop until they find out the secret of Hunter Biden's laptop. The congresswoman did reveal that she will not be looking into his videos or drug use but to focus the president's sons relationship with foreign money contributions. Congresswoman Greene is on the House Oversight Committee

