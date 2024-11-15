Yellowstone: Can Idaho Republicans Heal Their Divide Before It’s Too Late?

The president who created our state, Abraham Lincoln's most famous sayings, should be a warning sign to Idaho Republicans. President Lincoln's "House Divided Cannot Stand on Its Own" describes the current status of the Idaho Republican Party.

The Idaho Statesman recently profiled the two mighty factions fighting for control of the Gem State's Grand Old Party. Tuesday's election of President Trump should've been a bonding moment for Idaho Republicans.

Instead, state Republicans had to choose between attending a party hosted by the state party at a hotel in Meridian and another hosted by the Idaho Majority Club at Top Gulf in Meridian. It appears Republicans can agree Meridian is the place to celebrate election night.

Idaho Republicans have enjoyed a long run of dominance that can only be threatened by the continued disagreements between both factions. Other states, like Colorado, once Republican but now Liberal, fell because Republicans spent too much time fighting each other and not the Democrats.

Their disagreements remind me of the end of television's most iconic show, Yellowstone. The show was so popular it seemed like it never would end.

However, a tension-filled relationship between the incredibly talented show creator Taylor Sheridan and the iconic actor/producer/director Kevin Costner caused the show to end this year. Both gentlemen couldn't accommodate the other's schedule, and neither side showed empathy.

Mr. Sheridan wanted Mr. Costner available at a moment's notice, while Mr. Costner was focused on his now-failed Western film Horizon. Neither side gave an inch, and now millions of folks worldwide will be deprived of many more seasons of Yellowstone.

If only both sides could've seen and understood the bigger picture. It wasn't about them but about the people they entertained.

Let's hope it's not too late for Idaho Republicans to remember they need each other to serve the Gem State effectively.

