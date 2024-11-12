Idaho Teacher Faces Inquiry Over Trump-Focused Posts

A few places in our lives should be free of politics. Can you name a few? It's a tragedy we cannot talk about politics at the dinner table, church, gyms, or most places outside of talk radio and social media. Remember the old quaint days of 'we can agree to disagree?'

The volume of political discourse has exceeded predictable levels since then-candidate, and now, President-Elect Donald Trump has descended his escalator, announcing his candidacy for the presidency.

At first, the media and politicians did not take him seriously. Today, he will be the forty-seventh president of the United States. Everyone has an opinion on President Trump regardless of where you live, in Idaho or worldwide.

We live in a video world dominated by video and social media. National television has picked up several folks reacting emotionally to President Trump's historic win. An official from the Univeristy of Oregon is suspended for his post telling Trump supporters to 'jump off a bridge.' You can read his story here.

An Idaho teacher has garnered national attention for her comments on social media. According to multiple media reports, including the Idaho Dispatch, a Century High School, Debbie Lombard engaged in social media posts critical of President Trump and his supporters. Local folks related to her post and a hot online back and forth. The posts were deleted, but not before Conservatives picked up the story.

What did she post? Thanks to East Idaho News, here's one of her posts from East Idaho News:

“This just goes to show that Idahoans don’t pay attention to real data and what a terrible job he did and don’t care about felony convictions. We should do away with criminal background checks in this state as most citizens don’t care if someone lied, stole, and frauded banks and taxpayers out of millions. Any felon deserves a job,” she commented.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District said they're investigating the issue. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

