Idaho Conservatives Ramp Up Efforts to End Same-Sex Marriage

The Conservatives, who make up the majority of the Idaho Legislature, have been rested and ready for the 2025 session. Years ago, Idaho's House and Senate avoided social Conservative issues. After only a few days of this year's session, those days are over.

Years ago, the United States Supreme Court legalized gay or same-sex marriage. Before the high court ruled, the states made it a decision. Idaho's popular Conservative Republican Representative Heather Scott introduced a proposal ending same-sex or gay marriage in Idaho and nationwide.

Representative Scott spoke during the House State Affairs Committee, which voted for the joint memorial. The discussion focused on the state's ability to determine its laws and the role of federalism.

Both the Idaho House and Senate will have the opportunity to vote on the memorial. If passed, it will be sent to the Supreme Court or SCOTUS. At this time, there has been no word or reaction from SCOTUS.

Idaho Democrats React

The powerless Idaho Democrats reacted by sending a statement through social media channels. You can read their thoughts below.

The Idaho Legislature has many issues during this session. The move by Representative Scott during the first week is a signal to voters that Conservative issues will play a more prominent role in this session.

Idaho Conservatives had a great victory in November strengthen their numbers in both the House and Senate. Liberal Republicans and Democrats were shown the door.

Representative Scott has been the brunt of criticism during past sessions, it appears those days are over. We'll continue to update you as the session continues.

