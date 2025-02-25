Exposing Idaho Media Bias: Fallout from Kootenai County GOP Meeting

We'd like to think there used to be the benefit of the doubt when television stations and other media outlets reported on the news. However, when it comes to the state of Idaho's Republican values, the media has only one side not favoring the state's GOP.

Reveal Four Reasons Why More Conservatives Love Idaho The Idaho Legislature Continues to Attract Conservatives to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The latest example is the town hall meeting in Kootenai County Republican Central Committee on Saturday. Usually, these meetings are about as exciting as watching paint dry. The agenda is filled with procedure moves and other captivating activities.

Multiple published reports detail a protester disrupting the meeting and being removed by several men. It didn't long for every outlet worldwide to condemn the GOP bullies for removing the disruptive person.

After watching the video, did the Republicans do anything wrong? The video shows the protester being asked to leave, and when she didn't comply, they hauled her out. What happens when someone doesn't follow directions at a meeting? Should the Republicans stopped everything and allowed this individual to take over the agenda?

Meetings have rules and when they're not followed consequences happen. The entire incident would've been avoided if the individual would've followed direction. The state now is falsely positioned as intolerant and fascist.

Anyone who has lived or visited Idaho should be insulted by those misstatements. Let's continue to hold those accountable who want to mislead others about our great state.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

The Worst Movie Every Year Since 1970 Here are decades worth of crummy movies — the worst movie released every single year from 1970 to today.