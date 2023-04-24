Consumer Alert: This Idaho Household Item To Be Banned In August

It's challenging to believe we live in a world where the federal government dictates what we can and cannot buy. Please read our report on a ban on gas grills in Idaho here.

California has gone entirely in the tank by forcing its residents to purchase electric vehicles despite the state not having enough power for its current homeowners. One has to wonder what is next. What will the Biden Administration want to eliminate from our lives next?

The end of an era for American households is over after a new ruling by the Biden Administration. Fox News reported that incandescent light bulbs would be banned from sale beginning in August. The order took place last August but will not happen in August. They claim this move will save consumers money and the country energy.

"By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we're putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "The lighting industry is already embracing more energy-efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future."

It is a troubling day when consumers are being forced to make changes not because of market forces but because of a government mandate. The Administration hasn't commented on how much more consumers will be forced to pay for LED lights. Lower-income folks have continued to use incandescent lights because they're more affordable.

Fox News details the impact on all of us.

Under the rules, incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs will be prohibited in favor of light-emitting diode, or LED, alternatives. While U.S. households have increasingly switched to LED light bulbs since 2015, fewer than half of households reported using mostly or exclusively LEDs, according to the most recent results from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

We'll continue to monitor this story as it develops. However, if you'd like to save money, purchase incandescent lights while you can.

