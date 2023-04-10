A Ban On Gas Grills In Idaho?
It's good that the fictional character Hank Hill didn't live during these unique times. The lead character in King of the Hill was the king of propane. He sold propane, loved propane, and propane was a big topic of the thirty-minute weekly cartoon show.
However, if some big states get their way along with Joe Biden, the days of propane being sold in America could be over.
President Biden has stated that he wants America off of fossil fuels including propane. Several states across the country have begun to embrace his philosophy. Other states like California have passed legislation that will ban the use of propane can.
The state of New York is considering embracing Biden's agenda. New construction will not have gas lines for use. Although, California does not have enough electric power, their governor has ordered that everything needs to go electric.
Imagine the impact if Joe Biden's California energy grab comes to Idaho? The state may not have a choice as the president could withhold funds for states that do not follow his flawed energy plan. How would the state's popular and lucrative camping RV industry continue? What about backyard barbecues? Will the Foreman Grill replace your Traeger in Idaho?
A Look At Gas Grills That Could Be Banned in Idaho
LOOK: These Are Central Texas' Ugliest Grills of Summer 2021
Boise Food Challenge Highlighted Nationally