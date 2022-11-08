How BSU Football Fans Will Now Have An Unrivaled Fan Experience

The Boise State Football experience is about to take a giant leap to the next level of excitement. If you've watched television or have visited one of the Power Five stadiums during a game, you've most likely seen the next wave of entertainment in college football.

Boise State Football will join an exclusive club with powers like Alabama and Georgia. The Bronco's new move has nothing to do with on-field performance and everything to do with the in-game experience. College athletic programs across the country have invested in LED lighting technology. The result of their investment is the entire stadium bathed in Crimson Red in the case of Alabama Football.

Now Boise State fans will have a world-class experience thanks to a sizeable anonymous donation to Bronco Athletics. BSU Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey announced a donation of $750,000 to support upgrades and infrastructure at Albertsons Stadium.

"We are so grateful to all those who have embraced the vision for Boise State athletics," said Dickey. "Every commitment moves us forward, helps us position our student-athletes for greater success, and impacts the fan experience."

An Elite Experience?

Bronco Athletics say they will use the money to purchase LED lights, allowing the stadium to be covered in Blue lights before and during football games. College fans rave about the in-game experience; off-field entertainment is the future of attracting more fans to college games. This anonymous donation allows Boise State to take its in-game experience to the highest levels.

"Our goal of creating an elite fan experience will be possible through this incredible gift," said Cody Gougler, senior associate athletic director for external affairs. "While we still have process and details to work through, our vision will be to utilize LED lights to impact the in-game atmosphere and serve as a value-add for additional events hosted in Albertsons Stadium throughout the year."

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey and his staff deserve all the credit for the recent influx of donations to Bronco Athletics. The LED additions elevates the Boise State Football fan experience to the next level.

