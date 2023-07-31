Biden Bans Incandescent Light Bulbs In Idaho and Beyond
An affordable technology that has brightened our days for over one hundred years is ending on August 1st, thanks to a decision by the Biden Administration. It's challenging to believe we live in a world where the federal government dictates what we can and cannot buy. Please read our report on a ban on gas grills in Idaho here.
California has gone entirely into the tank by forcing its residents to purchase electric vehicles despite the state not having enough power for its current homeowners. One has to wonder what is next. What will the Biden Administration want to eliminate from our lives next?
Fox News reported that incandescent light bulbs would be banned from sale beginning in August. Members of the Biden Administration praise the move as the right direction for American energy policy. They fail to mention that Congress and the American people did not vote on this move.
They claim this move will save consumers money and the country energy.
"By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we're putting $3
billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and
substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions," said U.S. Secretary
of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "The lighting industry is already
embracing more energy-efficient products, and this measure will
accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future."
It is a troubling day when consumers are being forced to make changes not because of market forces but because of a government mandate. The
Administration hasn't commented on how much more consumers will be
forced to pay for LED lights. Lower-income folks have continued to use
incandescent lights because they're more affordable.
Fox News details the impact on all of us.
Under the rules, incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs will be
prohibited in favor of light-emitting diode, or LED, alternatives. While
U.S. households have increasingly switched to LED light bulbs since
2015, fewer than half of households reported using mostly or exclusively LEDs, according to the most recent results from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey.
Behind The Argument of Stacked Rocks in Idaho
5 Boise Rentals You Can Get For $800 Or Less Right Now