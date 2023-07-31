Biden Bans Incandescent Light Bulbs In Idaho and Beyond

An affordable technology that has brightened our days for over one hundred years is ending on August 1st, thanks to a decision by the Biden Administration. It's challenging to believe we live in a world where the federal government dictates what we can and cannot buy. Please read our report on a ban on gas grills in Idaho here.

California has gone entirely into the tank by forcing its residents to purchase electric vehicles despite the state not having enough power for its current homeowners. One has to wonder what is next. What will the Biden Administration want to eliminate from our lives next?

Fox News reported that incandescent light bulbs would be banned from sale beginning in August. Members of the Biden Administration praise the move as the right direction for American energy policy. They fail to mention that Congress and the American people did not vote on this move.

They claim this move will save consumers money and the country energy.

"By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we're putting $3

billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and

substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions," said U.S. Secretary

of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "The lighting industry is already

embracing more energy-efficient products, and this measure will

accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future."

It is a troubling day when consumers are being forced to make changes not because of market forces but because of a government mandate. The

Administration hasn't commented on how much more consumers will be

forced to pay for LED lights. Lower-income folks have continued to use

incandescent lights because they're more affordable.

Fox News details the impact on all of us.

Under the rules, incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs will be

prohibited in favor of light-emitting diode, or LED, alternatives. While

U.S. households have increasingly switched to LED light bulbs since

2015, fewer than half of households reported using mostly or exclusively LEDs, according to the most recent results from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

Behind The Argument of Stacked Rocks in Idaho Some folks say that building 'rock stacks' is a friendly action--but the 'pros' at the National Forest Service have another outlook...