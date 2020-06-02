‘COVID Campers’ are Selling Like Crazy

Rolling down the highway in an RV this summer sounds like the perfect socially-distanced vacation. We can stay away from everyone else and fit a month's supply of snacks inside those camper cabinets.

Sales of campers and RVs have spiked in the past couple of months, and Bloomberg pointed to the new fascination with "COVID campers" as being directly related to travelers wanting to emerge from lockdown in a safe way. But they're not cheap.

One trailer with a big shower, bathroom, and a queen-sized bed inside costs $30,000. Other RVs can drive more like a bus, and cost $100,000 or more. I walked through an RV recently just for grins, and it was an $80,000 masterpiece with two small separate bedrooms with a kitchen and living room in the middle, with recliners that were on swivels. I didn't buy that house on wheels, but I did dream about it for a second. I think I'll adjust my dating app profiles to show a need for a tall, dark, and handsome RV driver and we'll go from there.

One RV dealer said sales have tripled since last year, and another one said sales are up thirty percent since the pandemic began. And it's happening all over the country.

I've been hearing that driving vacations will be happening a lot this summer as part of the first wave of travel recovery, and apparently, there will be some big vehicles to share the road with. Campers and RVs may be slow on the road, but that's just because they don't want to spill the milkshakes they made at the last rest stop, or disturb the dog that's sleeping on the couch.

It's a house on wheels, and the perfect solution if the quarantine time keeps droning on. We'll just take the dog, the snacks, and the kitchen sink with us.