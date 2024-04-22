Revealing Idaho’s Most Underrated Hidden Gem Worth Visiting 2024
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated hidden marvels in the U.S., and it's time to reveal the secret! With so many amazing attractions and outdoor wonders in Idaho, it's easy to overlook some of the places that aren't in the spotlight as much.
Read about the number one most hidden gem in Idaho down below — we're curious to know, have you ever heard about about this place or visited before?
Revealed by Reader's Digest as part of their exploration into the United States' hidden treasures, this gem in Idaho is a real game-changer for adventure seekers.
Black Magic Canyon
Reader's Digest claims, "This small canyon is notoriously hard to get to, but it’s worth the effort to see the natural abstract sculptures and formations in the basalt rock. It is accessible in late July and August and through the winter, but you should call the Big Wood Canal Company first to make sure you don’t visit when water is scheduled to flow through."
Despite its secluded location, the canyon's ethereal beauty attracts travelers from all over the country who are seeking a unique and unforgettable experience — especially for adventurers and photographers.
So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly escapade that is truly a cool experience, this is Idaho's number one most underrated hidden gem worth visiting in 2024 — check it out!
