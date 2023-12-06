Which Idaho Attraction is the Biggest “Tourist Trap” in America?

We're very fortunate to have a lot of incredible landscapes and attractions in Idaho, and we're often featured on major lists for having some of the best travel destinations. But are any of our attractions, "tourist traps?"

BestLife seems to think there’s at least one tourist trap in the state of Idaho — let’s find out what it is. Earlier this year, Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve was rated One of Idaho's Must-see Attraction and the Nation's Most Underrated Monument, but according to BestLife, Craters of the Moon is one of the biggest “tourist traps” in the country and it seems to “disappoint some visitors."

Craters of the Moon

This was all a part of their new list of the biggest tourist traps in each state, and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve was what made the list for Idaho. However, they didn’t actually have anything bad to say, here’s what they said about Craters of the Moon...

BestLife said, “Another park to add to this list, only this time it has a more stellar backstory. Craters of the Moon National Monument is made up of lava flows and sagebrush in Arco, Idaho. Because of its unique environmental aesthetic, the preserve/monument is said to simulate the landscape of the moon (well, with gravity anyway). You can even sleep here if you're so inclined.”

Not too terrible! It sounds like they actually like the idea if visiting Craters of the Moon. Keep scrolling for other amazing attractions in Idaho; how many of them have you actually been to? Also check out the pictures of the magical Christmas River in Idaho and other amazing Christmas light displays!

