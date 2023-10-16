An Underrated National Monument? One of Idaho’s Top Attractions
When it comes to Idaho, it's no secret there's a lot of stunning natural attractions. The only problem is, there's so many of them that certain gems often fly under the radar — but that doesn't make them any less amazing!
BestLife revealed a list of 7 underrated U.S. National monuments that should be on your bucket list, and guess what? There's a popular Idaho attraction on the list.
Idaho's very own Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve made the cut, landing at the #7 spot. Now, we have to be real here – a vacation to Craters of the Moon might not be the greatest fit for everyone, but trust us when we say, it's a place worth exploring at least once.
In their article, BestLife describes Craters of the Moon as "truly otherworldly," and even the National Park Service (NPS) calls it "weird and scenic." This is a unique destination and a geological mystery with volcanic features, from cinder cones to splatter cones, each telling a different story of our Earth's history.
Craters of the Moon's stunning geology and surreal landscapes have started to grab some well-deserved national attention. This hidden Idaho attraction is no longer hidden – it's emerging as a must-see destination for anyone fascinated by the incredible forces of nature that shaped our planet.
So, if you're looking for a unique adventure that's out of this world, right here in our state, add Craters of the Moon to your bucket list. Keep scrolling for other amazing attractions in Idaho 👇
How Many of These Idaho Attractions Have You Been To?
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
California in the Top 5 Places Where People from Idaho Move to
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
Bogus Basin Activities and Attractions
It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart