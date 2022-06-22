How about let’s NOT poach Idaho’s beautiful birds, please & thanks…

Idaho is an absolutely beautiful state, and not only do we have some of the best natural landmarks, attractions, lakes, rivers, and mountains etc. ... but we’re also home to some of the greatest and most amazing wildlife — including unique Owls, Falcons, Hawks, and Bald Eagles.

Well, on June 21, 2022, Travis Hall with Field & Stream reported, “Idaho Men Receive Hunting and Firearm Bans for Poaching Eagles and Hawks; The poachers were caught spotlighting and killing red-tailed hawks and golden eagles at a national conservation area.”

Um... yeah, how about let’s NOT shoot down our Nation’s federally protected birds?! What the heck?

And according to Field & Stream’s report of the U.S. Department of Justice’s press release, these two men have been at this for quite some time, as there have been “multiple reports of dead raptors found beneath power lines that parallel a road in Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.”

The agents investigating the case have been finding multiple dead raptors including, “red-tailed, ferruginous, and rough-legged hawks, along with multiple golden eagles.” Field & Stream explains, “the aforementioned hawk species are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, while golden eagles are protected under the Bald Eagle Act of 1940. All of the raptors showed signs of being shot.”

If you’d like to go and see some of Idaho’s favorite birds (Owls, Falcons, Golden Eagles etc.) read here about the Peregrine Fund World Center for Birds of Prey — it's a perfect family activity and it’s near the Boise Area.

