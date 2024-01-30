Do You Know What the Highest Paying Job in Boise is Right Now?

Boise has been recognized as a city with a thriving job market, and despite the recent news about Saltzer Health, the prescription for financial success in the region appears to be a career in the medical field.

Boise's growing healthcare sector, characterized by cutting-edge medical practices, has heightened the demand for skilled medical professionals. This also contributes to the high median wage observed in recent data for certain careers. Do you know what the highest-paying job in Boise is in 2024?

Topping the charts, according to recent data from Stacker, is the profession of Physicians, securing the spot for the highest paying job in Boise and the Treasure Valley.

Physicians and Other Medical Professionals

Photo by Patty Brito on Unsplash Photo by Patty Brito on Unsplash loading...

Continue scrolling for a list of the 20 highest-paying jobs in Boise.

Physicians and other medical professionals are reported to have an impressive median annual wage, exceeding $239,200 or a noteworthy $115 per hour. Attaining this lucrative position requires a doctoral or professional degree, emphasizing the importance of advanced education within the medical field. With 920 individuals employed in this sector as of 2023, it constitutes 2.58 out of every 1,000 jobs in the area.

Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash loading...

Boise's commitment to providing quality healthcare services has established it as a hub for medical excellence, attracting top-tier talent and rewarding them with competitive compensation.

For those thinking about a career that brings financial security with a commitment to healthcare, the highest-paying job in Boise may serve as the motivation needed to pursue advanced degrees and establish a successful career in the medical field.

Continue scrolling for a list of the 20 highest-paying jobs in Boise.

The Top 15 Jobs in Boise That Most People Do for Work Information from Stacker. Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise for 2023 According to the latest figures published on the Idaho Department of Labor's website , these are the highest paying jobs in "Boise City." That region includes Ada, Canyon, Boise and Gem counties. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane