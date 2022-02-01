Do You Know The Idaho State Motto?

Did you even know that Idaho has a state motto? :)

It turns out the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual"

The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing."

A 1920s book called "History of Idaho: The Gem of the Mountains" was written by James H. Hawley. In the book James says "Miss Emma Edwards of Boise, now Mrs. Emma Edwards-Greene, who designed the State seal, says the words Esto Perpetual 'breathe the prayer that the bounty and blessing of this land may forever benefit its people."

Our Idaho state seal is super unique and is also shown on our Idaho state flag. The state seal is the only one in the country that was designed and created by a woman. Emma Edwards-Greene was quite the trailblazer for females back in her day. For Emma the Idaho state motto meant "It is perpetuated" or "It is forever"

Here are some Idaho State slogans from over the years from website, Inspirational Quotes Short Funny Stuff. Most are silly and meant to be poking fun...

"Great Potatoes. Tasty Destinations"

"Famous Potatoes"

"The Gem of the Northwest" and "Idaho: Adventures in Living" - Official slogans from Idaho Vacation and travel guides from VisitIdaho.org

"Idaho: Potatoes and ... Well... That's About It"

"Boy-See"

"Idaho? No You Da Ho"

Find out more about Idaho, the history and what our state symbols are below...

The Symbols of Idaho How well do you know the symbols of Idaho? Take a peek to see...

Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places mean something different and usually less exciting.

Top 10 Most Boring Places in Idaho If you’re hankering for the quiet life… and a sheer lack of things to do, these Idaho places might just be perfect for you. What some may call boring, others go to some of these places in search of tranquility. Take a peek at the 10 most 'Boring' cities in Idaho.