History Lesson: What is the OLDEST Town in Idaho?
Alright, where is the real OG in Idaho? The original? Where did it all start for the gem state? First a little background before we get there.
The Native Americans inhabited, what we now know as Idaho for thousands of years according to Wikipedia. "In the early 19th century, Idaho was considered part of the Oregon Country, an area disputed between the United States and the British Empire. It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state."
It wasn't until 1860 that the first Mormon pioneers settled in Idaho. The first town they settled in? Franklin Idaho. According to IdahoHighCountry.org The early settlers thought they were still in Utah. 1872 is when the official boundary survey put a border between Utah and Idaho.
The Franklin Hall Museum and Historical Site has preserved some of the original settlements, homes and items from the first settlers. It is a stellar place to learn more about Idaho's history.
The government website, History.Idaho.Gov has a great page showcasing more history and the historic buildings that have been well kept with the stories behind them.
According to History.Idaho.Gov, June 15th has been celebrated as Idaho Day since 1910 when the, then Idaho Governor James H. Brady named the day a holiday to celebrate and honor Franklin being the first Idaho town. The town still celebrates it every year in the last Saturday in June and it is quite an event. If you are an Idaho native, the celebration should be on your Idaho bucket list.