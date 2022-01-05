Food History in Idaho Over the Past 100 Years

Idaho may be known for its potatoes, but it has a history of food trends and inventions over the years. Young or old, every Idahoan can bond over the love of food and new inventions that have elevated our palettes over the years.

Believe it or not, Idaho has had many inventions and historical breakthroughs. Most notably, the birthplace of television, which was in Rigby, Idaho by Philo T. Farnsworth. This discovery led to the major entertainment source we all have today.

Those who know the history of Idaho, know the people are believers, entrepreneurs, and hard workers.

So,

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

What a time machine!

Here is some more history of Idaho over the years:

History of Boise Sports Arena and Concert Venue Names

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Idaho Cities from over 100 years ago - photos

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports