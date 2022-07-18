Drama In Oklahoma City Has Seattle Basketball Fans Saying Come On Home

It feels like it happens every NBA offseason, but the rumors are once again running rampant that the SuperSonics will be coming back to Seattle.

Now, we could be seeing everything come full circle as trouble has arrived with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team that the SuperSonics became upon leaving Seattle, and their desire for a new arena.

Photo by Oklahoma City Thunder on YouTube Photo by Oklahoma City Thunder on YouTube loading...

The Thunder are currently nearing the end of an expiring 15-year contract at Paycom Center that is set to conclude in 2023. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced last week during his State Of The City address that the team has agreed to a three-year extension.

Holt said, "Obviously we want a long-term relationship with professional sports in this city. And to do that, you have to have facilities that are current and competitive."

Last year, as part of MAPS 4, voters in Oklahoma City recently approved $115 million for the arena and the team's practice facility. Proponents of this measure explained that improvements were needed to be competitive and sign a new lease with the Thunder.

Miami Heat v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images loading...

Paycom Center first opened back in 2002, and was designed in hopes of attracting an NHL team. The NHL reportedly rejected OKC when it bid for an expansion team in 1996. In 2005, the NBA temporarily relocated the New Orleans Hornets to Oklahoma City when New Orleans was hit by Hurricane Katrina.

Investors, led by Clay Bennett, bough the Seattle SuperSonics for $350 million in 2006 and moved the team to Oklahoma City in 2008 when leaders in Seattle failed to secure enough public funding to build a new arena for the team. In 2021, Forbes valued the team at $1.63 billion.

A lot of times when professional sports teams leave cities, it has to do with public funding and new arenas, as we saw with Seattle. Now, it's what could end up bringing NBA back to the Emerald City.

A new arena is reportedly not a lock for Oklahoma City. They could stay where they are. Or everything could fall apart. What if the citizens don't want their taxes going towards a basketball team? What if a deal can't be agreed upon?

People in Oklahoma City are already voicing their frustrations with the Billionaires in charge of the team trying to get the people to pay for the new and improved arena.

There's an interesting Twitter thread on it, with several different perspectives above. Some people don't want their tax money going towards that when billionaires could easily afford it. Others don't mind saying that's something they actually like their taxes going towards. Having a professional team in your city is a huge benefit.

Those in favor see it as worth their dollar to keep the team in town, for the sake of entertainment alone.

I live in Boise, and we would love to get a professional team in our beloved city. The closest pro team in all the major sports in four and a half hours away from Boise, in Salt Lake City with the Utah Jazz.

It's interesting to see the patterns and to think about history repeating itself with the Seattle SuperSonics.

The timing couldn't be any better for Seattle, as well. The League has reportedly been considering expanding and Seattle is one of the rumored options that the NBA is leaning towards.

Let's look at some of those cities.

Shawn Kemp Getty Images / Brian Bahr / Allsport loading...

10 Cities That Need An NBA Team There have been rumors swirling for years that the NBA is looking to expand. The last time the league expanded, is when it added the Charlotte Bobcats back in 2004.

Now, as we often do every offseason, we're wondering where the NBA would add a team if it were to expand? Would it be a brand new market? Add an additional team to a large market? Or bring a team back to an old market?

Let's look at the most likely possibilities, and cities that deserve an NBA team!

Seattle SuperSonics v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

It would be so great to see the NBA return to Seattle. It would excite, not only the city of Seattle or the state of Washington, not even just the Pacific Northwest, all of the country wants to see the Sonics come back.

Every year it's brought up, but doesn't happen. Now, it feels like we're getting some real traction.

It would be so great to get the NBA back in Seattle. Not just for the fans and the city, but because the SuperSonics jerseys and color scheme was one of the best--not just in basketball--but all of professional sports.

The Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton era was something else. Ray Allen days. Those jerseys were sharp! Do you remember Kevin Durant even rocked the Green for a season?

Let's take a look back at some of the iconic looks and players on the Seattle SuperSonics. We need these back.

Fresh Looks From The Seattle SuperSonics The best jerseys in all of sports. They need to make a come back. Bring the NBA back to Seattle!

Photo by: Luca Micheli on Unsplash Photo by: Luca Micheli on Unsplash loading...

Are they coming back? We'll just have to wait and see. It's looking more likely than ever, right now. It would help if the Thunder find a way to totally fumble their arena situation.

Speaking of professional sports in the Pacific Northwest, the SuperSonics aren't the only team that could be coming to the region.

We could be gaining a team in the National Football League, as well.

Photo by: Adam Blank on Unsplash Photo by: Adam Blank on Unsplash loading...

10 Cities That Need An NFL Team The NFL is never afraid to expand and add teams. However, it hasn't happened since we were introduced to the Houston Texans in 2002. Twenty years ago this year!

As the NFL seeks new ways to bring in money, it's totally possible that they consider expanding, again. Here are the 10 cities that I think would be the most likely choices for an NFL team. They're all certainly worthy.

I am in favor of all of this. Bring back the Sonics. Bring another pro football team to the Pacific Northwest.

Pre-Season Predictions For The Mountain West 2022 Football Season Predicting the 2022 regular season records for all the Mountain West Conference for the NCAA Football season.

5 Most Likely Outcomes With The Utah Jazz And Donovan Mitchell The Utah Jazz have had a wild start to their offseason. It began, as it has lately, with a disappointing early exit from the NBA playoffs after a solid regular season. Then, Coach Quin Snyder walked away. After that, Rudy Gobert was traded for a massive haul. Now, all eyes are on All-Star and face of the franchise, Donovan Mitchell.

What will the team choose to do with Mitchell? What does Mitchell want for himself? All of this will soon be coming to the forefront. There are already rumors, but nothing set in stone.

Let's take a look at 5 options the Jazz have for Donovan right now.

Utah Jazz Player Stars In New Adam Sandler Movie Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangomez stars in Adam Sandler's new basketball movie, Hustle. The film follows an NBA scout who's determined to get a Spanish basketball player into the league.