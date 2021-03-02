Ernest Hemingway’s Idaho

Did you know that one of America's greatest writers lived and died in Idaho? Ernest Hemingway was known to spend time traveling the world covering wars, living in Cuba and Florida. How can one define the impact of Hemingway? He continues to inspire writers and readers years after his death by suicide in Ketchum, Idaho.

Coming up this month and next month, both Idaho and the world will get a look at Hemingway's love of Idaho. The Idaho Statesman reports that both Idaho Public Television and Public Television will be broadcasting documentaries focusing on Ernest Hemingway and his relationship with the Gem State.

Idaho Public Television will air Idaho's Hemingway Thursday at 7 p.m. and on March 14 at 6 p.m. The show will look at how Ketchum's community continues to honor the work of Hemingway and how writers from Idaho and across the country use his old home for inspiration. Writers get the opportunity to live in an apartment that was a part of the Hemingway property of over 12 acres. (Could you imagine the inspiration from living on the property?)

America's premier historian Ken Burns will air his national documentary 'Hemingway' April 5th-7th. His film will look at the challenges Hemingway faced later in life because of his various injuries. The PBS site describes the six part documentary from their web site:

Hemingway, a three-part, six-hour documentary film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography — a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame, and celebrity — with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.