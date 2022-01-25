One of PBS’s Most Popular Shows Will Be in Boise

How would one describe one of Public Broadcasting's most popular shows involving people and their trash and perspective treasure? It is a show that continues to grow viewers not only for the people involved but also for what they bring to have appraised or reviewed.

No the Pawn Stars or Hardcore Pawn are not coming to the Treasure Valley. However, the show coming to our area is bigger than both of those two shows combined. This show will tape a must-see episode in Boise this May. If you guessed the ever-popular Antiques Road Show, then you'd be correct.

7 Must See Values From PBS's Antique Road Show Check out some of the most prized appraisals ever discovered on the PBS hit show.

KTVB reports

that the show will be here taping an episode on May 31st at the Idaho Botanical Gardens. The show is in its 27th Season and will take the show on the road to five cities throughout the country. The four other cities are Nashville, Tennessee, Woodside, California, Sante Fe, New Mexico, and Shelburne, Vermont.

According to a release from PBS, the show will follow all Covid protocols at the tapings. The appraisals will take place outdoors to make sure everyone involved is safe. 'At each appraisal event guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.'

Here's a

link

to get more information. Antiques Road Show is PBS's most-watched Summer series and has been Emmy nominated 19 times. Each taping will take three days in each city. For more information about the history of the show, you can click

here.

For information on past appraisers on the show, you can click

here.

10 Quirky Habits That People from Boise Will Never Be Able to Break We don't know if we're born with them or develop them over time, but they're pretty much involuntary at this point!

Timeline: Missing Idaho Child Michael Vaughan Since late July of 2021, 5-year-old Michael Vaughan has been missing from his home and family in Fruitland, Idaho. The heart-shattering story has made it's way into the homes of families nationwide and several police organizations along side thousands of volunteers continue to keep the search alive. Below is a timeline of events leading up to where we are, now.