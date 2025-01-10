Exclusive: Landman’s Hottest Star Moves to Idaho

Television's hottest show is about to finish its first season. Wait a minute, wasn't television's hottest show, Yellowstone, just aired its final series last year?

Yellowstone is so last year as Paramount Plus's Landman is the new king of streaming television. The series stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Ali Larter.

"Landman" | SAG Nom Comm Screening In Los Angeles Getty Images for Paramount+ / Jon Kopaloff loading...

Landman will air its tenth and final episode on Sunday night. The series revolves around the challenges of the oil industry. As captivating as the series is, did you know there's an Idaho connection?

Did you know one member of the cast has recently moved to Idaho? Let's find out who from Landman has become an Idahoan.

Billy Bob Thornton

Landman | Guild Screening in NY Getty Images for Paramount+ / Slaven Vlasic/ loading...

Has Bad Santa moved to Idaho? Have you seen him in Kuna or Homedale? If so, let us know. Mr. Thornton hasn't moved to Idaho.

Demi Moore

The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards - Arrivals Getty Images / Theo Wargo loading...

Demi Moore has lived in Idaho with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. The couple broke up but we have heard rumors she still visits the Gem State. She hasn't moved to Idaho as far as we know through our independent research.

Jon Hamm

Landman | Nom Comm Screening in NY Getty Images for Paramount+ / Slaven Vlasic/ loading...

Don Draper in Pocatello? Idaho Falls? Nampa? No, Jon Hamm hasn't moved to Idaho which leaves us with...

Ali Larter

"Landman" | SAG Nom Comm Screening In Los Angeles Getty Images for Paramount+ / Jon Kopaloff loading...

Yes, our friend from Varsity Blues has moved to Idaho. Do you remember her iconic scene in the movie?

The Landman star is the latest big-time star to declare her love for Idaho. She's moved her entire family to Sun Valley to escape the high-stress world of life in California.

A profile in Rue Magazine covers her move, and she shared her thoughts, as reported by People. The actress is famous for her breakout roles in Varsity Blues and Legally Blonde.

She is the star of the Paramount + film Landman, which premieres in November. The pandemic brought her to Idaho, but the state's unrivaled beauty caused her to stay.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," she told Rue.

Could we begin to see more celebrities move to the Treasure Valley? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

