Famous Idaho Democrat’s Legacy Will Guide GOP Investigations

Now that the United States Congress has picked a Speaker of The House. Conservatives, republicans, and civil libertarians have been waiting for a chance to look at all the troubling allegations involving our government spying on us because of our political beliefs.

The resources of the intelligence committees have been used to investigate journalists and citizens without proper legal authorization. Journalist James Rosen was the most prominent journalist targeted by the Obama Administration.

Today we have allegations that the FBI colluded with social media companies to suppress stories that were true, but classified by law enforcement as 'Russian Disinformation.' House Republicans will revise a commission using the legacy of one of Idaho's most famous senators who fought to keep the government out of our lives.

Many folks have heard the name Frank Church. Mr. Church was a senator for several years. Unlike today, Senator Church was a Democrat serving from 1957 until he was defeated in 1980. the senator is still the longest-serving Democrat in state history.

Senator Church authored legislation that benefits all Americans today. Here's a look at his accomplishments: the 1964 Wilderness Act protecting wilderness areas, writing the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968, supporting legislation giving the automatic cost of living adjustments for folks on Social Security, and other numerous bills while serving for 24 years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

However, Idaho's Frank Church is best known for his courage in holding the intelligence community accountable. He led the Church Committee.

He played a significant role in creating protected wilderness areas, managing the Wilderness Act of 1964, and authoring the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968.

Church forged his legacy in national security and foreign policy, serving 24 years on the Foreign Relations Committee—the final two as chairman. He was an early critic of the Johnson administration's Vietnam War policies, and in 1971 he co-authored an amendment to the foreign aid authorization bill to stop all funding for the war in Southeast Asia.

A member of the Democratic Party, he served as a United States senator from Idaho from 1957 until his defeat in 1980. As of 2022, he is the longest-serving Democratic senator from the state and the only Democrat from the state who has served more than two terms in the Senate.

