Fauci Says It’s Time for the Goggles

Dr. Fauci is back. This time the doctor say it's time to wear a mask and goggles. Although, Fauci originally told us not to wear a mask, then wear a mask and now it's goggles and a mask! As the U.S. continues to experience a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says protective masks may not be enough. In an interview with ABC News, Fauci says U.S. residents should consider wearing goggles or full face masks to better protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it," he says. "You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye. Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces." The U.S. has become the world's coronavirus hot spot with more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and at least 150,000 deaths.