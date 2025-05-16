The magic of the internet. The internet is connected to everything in our lives, from our phones, computers, televisions, and some smart devices like refrigerators. To get the internet, one must have the necessary equipment and have some folks install it properly. Let's not forget the internet providers who give all of us in Idaho access to the servers.

Is there a downside to having the world at your fingertips? It may have happened to you where someone has hacked into your networks. Whether it's fishing or other means, your life can be challenged when a nefarious third party or a country like China steals your information.

Do you have an older router or a new one? If you're wondering why Kevin Miller is asking you this personal question, here's the answer. The FBI has issued a serious warning to home internet users.

The FBI says threat actors are targeting older EOL routers and installing malware to steal information. The Bureau believes this threat to be so severe that it has issued a Flash warning.

Here is a list of vulnerable devices: E1200, E2500, E1000, E4200, E1500, E3000, E200, WRT320N, E1550, WRT610N, M10, WRT310N.

Will your password protect you? Not according to the FBI, which says these cyber thieves will bypass your password. In other words, it's time to update your router if you have an older one, especially the ones mentioned above.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. Now one wants their information or assets stolen from them.

