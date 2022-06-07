I love playing, exploring and splashing around Lucky Peak. Have you ever looked up and seen a beautiful home on the hill overlooking it all? Well that home is for sale. 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 24,24 square feet on a 100 acres and views that are spectacular.

Redfin says, "Surrounded by BLM and Fish & Game, Privacy & Potential, this home sits on top of the World! 360 degree VIEWS as far as the eye can see, from rolling hills to Lucky Peak Reservoir. Over 100 acres inclusive of 3 parcels - all to be sold together."

Check this beauty out, at $7.5 million it is best to experience it through the photos below. ;)

Feel Like the King and Queen of Lucky Peak at This Incredible Boise Home for Sale

Idaho's Most Expensive Luxury Home Costs an Astounding $19.7 Million Located at 105 Camas Rd in Ketchum, this home is now the most expensive home on the market in Idaho.

Your $12 Million Stanley Ranch Awaits with Unbeatable Views 80-acres of gorgeous with rustic and country flair. The main house is 5,700 square feet and there are guest cabins, a three-bedroom manager's house, a barn, and more. Listing courtesy of Linda Badell and Sun Valley Sotheby's International Realty.

This $2.4 Million Home for Sale in Meridian is Amazing!