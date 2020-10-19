Festival of Trees Goes Virtual

The much beloved Festival of Trees is going virtual because of Covid concerns says Saint Alphonsus in a press release. For 37 years the Festival of Trees has kicked off the holiday season in the Treasure Valley. The Saint Alphonsus Foundation is proud to announce that the annual event will continue this year, albeit in a different format.

“As a healthcare system, we’re very aware of the need to protect our community from COVID-19. Local guidelines prohibit large gatherings, and we certainly want to make sure we celebrate the holiday season safely,” said Jill Aldape, Vice President of Philanthropy for Saint Alphonsus. “We’re keeping as many of the beloved features of the Festival, including the beautifully decorated trees and wreaths done by businesses, groups, organizations and schools in our area, and of course kids will still be able to visit with Santa, but instead of sitting on his lap, they’ll be able to get personalized video visits.”

The Festival will run for a record 12 days and begin on November 19. Proceeds from this year’s Festival of Trees will benefit people and programs impacted by COVID-19, including supporting healthcare workers on the front lines, clinical education for colleagues and community, and funding innovations in telehealth for patients, families, and caregivers.

Instead of decorating and displaying the trees in the Boise Centre, the Festival will utilize the old Gordman’s building at The Village in Meridian to allow for the decorating teams to spread out and maintain physical distancing while decorating.

If you're looking for Santa, don't worry, you're kids can get a message from Saint Nick. Virtual visits from Santa will be available this year. Parents can order a customized and personalized 3-5-minute video from Santa to ensure their children experience the magic of the season.

For more information on the Festival of Trees, including scheduling visits with Santa, visit www.saintalphonsus.org/Festival.