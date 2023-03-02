Finally! Boise State Football’s Official Schedule is Revealed

Although it was we are in the first few days of March, college football returns to the Treasure Valley as Boise State Football opens its spring practice. Along with returning players, Bronco Athletics has released the official 2023 Football schedule. It's a great time to be a Bronco as the football team begins preparation for a historic season and the basketball team gets ready for a possible bid to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Unlike the 2022 season, the Broncos will face two out-of-conference opponents who are nationally known. The football staff will have a new offensive coordinator, Bush Hamdan to guide quarterback Taylen Green. The Bronco defense will be a work in progress as several starters, including JR Skinner, will graduate or make a run to the NFL.

So who are the Broncos playing this year? When and where can we see Boise State in action? Experts tell us that this schedule is one of the toughest schedules that the team has faced since the Kellen Moore Era.

Let's take a look at their official schedule.

