Fox News: ‘96% of Idaho’s Drugs Come From Mexico’

Recently, Idaho has been the subject of several national news outlets such as the New York Times, ABC News, MSNBC, The Washington Post, and Fox News. The network sent Fox News Enterprise Reporter Lawrence Jones to the Gem State to look at the state's Fentanyl problem that aired Thursday morning on Fox & Friends.

Jones spoke with Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Idaho Governor Brad Little, and Idaho State Police Captain John Kempf. Sheriff Donahue has been a national advocate for securing the borders against the increased flow of drugs across the border.

Fox News reports that the number of Fentanyl pills seized in the Treasure Valley grew from 20,000 in 2020 to over 50,000 in the first six months of 2021. Sheriff Donahue told Fox News that the illegal drugs get to Idaho through a sophisticated network of safe houses and distribution points. Once in the Gem State, the drugs are sold locally and moved to locations throughout the country.

"Defending this country is the designated role by the founders of this country to defend the country and defend the borders," Governor Little told Jones on Fox and Friends. He has written a letter to President Biden telling him we have a crisis in Idaho because of the failure at the border.

Captain John Kempf relayed how state agencies are fighting the battle of drug overdoses. He said that he responded to one drug deal, a Fentanyl homicide one hundred yards from his house.

Sheriff Donahue compared how the Biden Administration's policies on the border and drugs differ from the Trump Administration. "I met Mr. Trump twice; I was in the White House meeting with him on this issue. He brought us to the table, with this administration we have no table."

