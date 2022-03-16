Employees of This Company Have Access to Free Boise State Tuition

Oh, the college years. They're fun, full of growth, and far from cheap.

When it comes to going to college in Idaho-- there are plenty of options:

Niche, a website dedicated to helping people connect with the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces for their lifestyle, looked at Idaho's major higher learning institutions and ranked them base on which ones were the hardest to get into.

Did you attend any of those or have struggles getting into the more selective Idaho colleges?

These days, after a 2-year pause on student loan repayments from various federal administrations, the discussion of "loan forgiveness" is a hot topic among young adults. Because of the cost of college, many young adults are forced to payback thousands in student debt that during election season, presidential candidates debated and promised resolve on. While President Joe Biden promised extended forgiveness and re-structuring, none of that has come true just yet.

For folks of all ages looking for more affordable tuition, particularly here in the Treasure Valley, there is a new potential option-- FREE tuition.

College isn't just for 18-year-old students that are fresh out of high school. Working adults are pursuing an education, as well.

Looking to work while getting an education? Amazon has something up their sleeve.

Boise State University is now a part of "Amazon's Career Choice Program" that allows eligible Amazon employees access to a free education. This includes full college tuition, GED's, high school diplomas, and certifications.

All Amazon employees that are tier-one status, employed for at least 90 days, and have no disciplinary action taken on their employee records, are eligible. These benefits are available to employees for as long as they are with the company.

Interested in the top rated Idaho college? It isn't Boise State, believe it or not!

College of Idaho Number One College in Idaho

