Why Friday the 13th is the Best Day for Pet Adoptions in Boise

Feeling superstitious about Friday the 13th coming up? If it helps, we've got some awesome information for all you dog-lovers that'll get you more excited to embrace that special day!

The West Valley Humane Society is ushering in the fall season with a month-long celebration of pet adoptions and community engagement, and on Friday the 13th they're offering pet adoptions for a spooktacular $13 adoption fee, bringing good fortune to those looking to add a furry friend to their family.

Read here for all of the events they've got coming up, but happening right now at Cherry Hill Farms is a "Pets & Pumpkins Adoption Promotion" that extends from October 10th through the 14th.

Cherry Hill Farms | West Valley Humane Society Cherry Hill Farms | West Valley Humane Society loading...

But that's not all. During the entire event this week, each pet adoption will come with a complimentary pumpkin from Cherry Hill Farms, the perfect accessory for a picture-perfect fall day with your new four-legged companions!

Whether you're a seasoned pet owner or considering adoption for the first time, this October is bringing multiple unique opportunities to embrace the season, support a local non-profit, and bring a new, lovable member into your family. For example, the special $13 adoption fee on Friday the 13th! Keep reading for 8 more fun things to do with your pups this fall!

And to adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs and other available pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

