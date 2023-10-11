Why You Need to Check Out Boise’s Adorable Pets & Pumpkins Event!
Local businesses rally to support West Valley Humane Society's October Extravaganza! There will be events all month long, but happening right now is the Pets & Pumpkins Adoption Promotion from October 10th to 14th.
Keep reading for more events this month.
This week-long event is your chance to bring home a new furry family member, and it gets even better – every adoption comes with a complimentary pumpkin from Cherry Hill Farms.
Plus, at that event WVHS is offering a 31% discount on all adoption fees. If you're superstitious about Friday the 13th, don't be - that's the day you can adopt a new furry friend for a spooktacular $13 adoption fee!
But that's not all! WVHS is also hosting a series of other pet-tastic events this October, thanks to the support of local businesses.
Bluebird Car Wash is going the extra mile by transforming into a spooky experience for the Tunnel of Terror fundraiser on October 27th and 28th, from 7 to 9pm. All proceeds from this unique car wash experience with Halloween-colored soaps and jump-scare surprises will be donated to WVHS.
And mark your calendars for the First Annual Karly Cantrell Furball Gala on October 19th at 5:30pm at the Nampa Civic Center. This is going to be a glamorous evening filled with auctions, food, entertainment, and, of course, the company of adorable animals who are looking for their forever families.
Don't miss these fantastic opportunities happening right now and throughout the Boise area. The West Valley Humane Society and local businesses are making it easier than ever to adopt a dog and enjoy pet-themed festivities.
To adopt, foster, or learn more about our Huskies and other available pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
