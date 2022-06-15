Garden City Police Seek Help In Identifying This Man

Garden City Police are hoping that you can identify a person of interest involved in a recent theft.

It seems that a decade or so ago, the conversation of theft and crime in Boise was minimal--it was rare to see anything about a high speed chase, a shooting, or a robbery. While the Treasure Valley remains to be a very safe place, we're seeing more and more stories like this and we can't help but assume that it is a result of the growth.

The Garden City Police Department wrote on their Facebook page:

We are looking to identify a person of interest from a theft that occurred at D&B Supply at 6650 N Glenwood St, Garden City on 06/06/2022. Please contact the Garden City Police Department if you recognize this person.

208-472-2950

The also included the following photos:

Credit: Garden City Police Credit: Garden City Police loading...

Here is the man driving off in a Jeep

attachment-garden2 loading...

Here is the man driving off but from behind

attachment-garden3 loading...

Do you recognize him? As more businesses get better equipment in the surveillance department, it is becoming more and more common to have really clear images of folks that are inside of these stores. If you ask us, that is a pretty clear-cut image of the man and the vehicle.

Did you know there are a lot of unsolved crimes in Boise? You can check out the extensive list that Boise Police hope you can help with, below:

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?