Gone So Soon: 5 Places Joe Biden Should Have Had Lunch in Boise

President Joe Biden touched down in Boise today on the mighty Air Force One. If you had a chance to see the monster of a plan lane at Gowen Field, you would have been in awe, as many were that camped out along the perimeter to see the most powerful man in the world visit Boise.

He wasn't in town for long and really, didn't get around to see much of the City of Trees.

While I'm sure that Air Force One has plenty of amazing food on board, a visit to some of our fine local establishments definitely should have been in order.

Here are just a few of my ideas:

Is it just me or does just THINKING about these great local places have you getting hungry?

Of course, not everyone was excited to have President Joe Biden in the Treasure Valley or the entire State of Idaho, really.

This morning, hundreds if not THOUSANDS of protestors gathered all around the Boise Airport to scream, yell, and chant at the President of the United States. Signs about the "climate hoax", and "unconstitutional mandates" lined the streets of South Boise and the turnout was pretty insane.

You can see photos from this morning's protests, below:

Do you think that seeing a living and sitting United States President is exciting no matter who you voted for--or would you prefer to only see your candidate?

Maybe next time Mr. Biden is in town, we can all rally together with restaurant suggestions instead of divisive statements!