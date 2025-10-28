Hopefully, the government shutdown hasn't affected your quality of life. The news out of Washington, DC, hasn't been good if you're a government worker, a member of the military, or receive federal assistance like SNAP.

What is the Snap program, and why is it important? Its official title is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which feeds folks who can't support themselves.

Because the government shutdown continues, funding for SNAP and other programs will either be diminished or payments will not be made. Some states can use their reserves before the Federal funds disappear entirely.

The optics of the elderly, pregnant women, and others starving due to the shutdown is not a good look for either political party. The Democrats continue to push for increased federal spending, while the Republicans vow to hold the line.

Congressman Russ Fulcher detailed the differences between the two plans below.

If you need assistance, click this link to find a distribution point near you. The Idaho Food Bank is partnering with several community groups to raise funds during this shutdown.

The Idaho Foodbank, the Boise Rescue Mission and Saint Vincent DePaul Charities are asking for additional food donations to feed those who will be looking for food during this challenging time. Please consider donating to help feed Treasure Valley Families.

