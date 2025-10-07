Portland, Oregon, is about as far away from Washington, DC as you can imagine. Washington is the nation's capital, home to monuments, and the seat of the President of the United States. Portland is a city of bridges, and its motto is "Keep Portland Weird." However, both cities are on a collision course over law and order.

The continued showdown between the state of Oregon, the city of Portland, ICE, and the National Guard has only highlighted a long-shot political dream that could become a reality under President Trump.

For years, a group known as Greater Idaho has been rallying Oregonians to secede from the state. They argue that their political beliefs and traditional American values are more closely aligned with those of the Gem State.

The movement has gained national attention, along with some ridicule. But the movement continues to grow. With the additional attention the violence in Portland has gathered, along with liberal inaction, Great Idaho could get America's and the world's most powerful advocate, President Trump.

Idaho elected officials have been receptive to learning more about the possibility of adding Oregon's Conservative counties. The attacks on ICE and police inaction highlight the fact that Oregon's values are different from those of the farming communities making up Eastern Oregon.

The President could put his massive power behind the movement, which would ensure that Liberal Oregon would become a lot smaller. The big victors would be those in Oregon who love law and order, along with Idahoans who gain a massive amount of land.

If the violence continues in Portland, don't be surprised if President Trump backs Greater Idaho.

Why Stop At Greater Idaho? Bring On The United States of Idaho! Let's look at the best states that Idaho could absorb to become the United States of Idaho. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Check out the players in the Daily Show's Portrayal Of Greater Idaho The cast of characters that want a more Conservative life than living with the liberal in Oregon. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller