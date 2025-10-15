Idaho is a meat-and-potatoes state. We love our beef from Idaho's famous cattle industry. Idaho's Potatoes are the best in the world. Our culinary dominance is so well known that many people travel to the Gem State to devour authentic Idaho meat and potatoes.

If you've lived in Idaho for several years, you know the challenge many face: the state lacks nationally well-known franchise restaurants that are prevalent in other states.

Recently, the steak-and-potatoes state has developed a hunger for chicken —and, more specifically, chicken restaurants. Traditionally, the Treasure Valley had two national chains, Popeye's and Kentucky Fried Chicken. The last several years have seen Hot Chicken this, Nashville that, and other chicken chains moving into Idaho.

Our state is so chicken-crazy that fast-food options have opened and closed before many have had a chance to devour their favorite chicken dish. Let's not forget Chick-fil-A, which is in its own fast-food universe.

Guthrie's and Slim Pickens, both southern-based chains, have developed quite a following in Meridian and Boise. However, one chain has been on the mind of many Gem Staters.

Finally, their wait is over, as Raising Cane's announced it will open a Meridian location on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 2712 N. Eagle Road.

(As if Eagle Road needed another restaurant to drive further congestion.)

While Raising Cane's is a good place for your basic chicken-finger dish, one massive chain needs to come to Idaho. Have you heard of Bojangles? Bojangles is based in the Carolinas, serving the best biscuits for breakfast, spicy chicken, delicious fries, and Milo's Iced Tea.

Let's make our chicken coup complete with a Bojangles in Idaho.

