Has Trump Endorse Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin?

Proving former President Trump's power, we have a significant movement in the Idaho Trump Primary. If you missed our look at the three declared candidates at the time and their relationship with the former president, you could read it here.



photo courtesy of Youube Idaho Freedom Foundation

The lieutenant governor met with former President Trump, according to a release from the McGeachin Campaign. It has been an interesting three weeks in what usually is a pedestrian campaign season. Voters will vote for Idaho's next Republican gubernatorial nominee in May.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The meeting took place Monday, focusing on Conservative issues that both have been championing in Idaho and across the country. The former president has pledged to travel across the country to endorse Trump-like candidates. He has made a few appearances on national television. Several establishment members continue to try to move the party away from him; however, he remains the most popular Republican in the country.

McGeachin is competing against current Idaho Republican Governor Brad Little, Ed Humphreys, Ammon Bundy, and a few others in the crowded primary field. You can read her entire press release below. We can't confirm nor deny whether an endorsement was offered or accepted. However, the meeting with President Trump is a huge boost to McGeachin's campaign.



Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin met with President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss important issues related to our country, the state of Idaho, and their united efforts to push back against the radical left's attempts to indoctrinate America's schoolchildren with some of the most toxic and anti-American theories ever conceived.

McGeachin's meeting at Trump Tower in New York City followed her appearance on the Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Show" earlier this month regarding her efforts to block these teachings in Idaho schools, after which Trump personally called to praise her performance and thank her for her leadership on the issue. This call inspired McGeachin to meet with Trump personally to discuss these vitally important matters.

In 2020, President Trump established the 1776 Commission, which released The 1776 Report in January of 2021. This report presented "a definitive chronicle of the American founding, a powerful description of the effect the principles of the Declaration of Independence have had on this Nation's history, and a dispositive rebuttal of reckless 're-education' attempts that seek to re-frame American history around the idea that the United States is not an exceptional country but an evil one."

Earlier this month, President Trump laid out a bold, seven-point plan to reform the America's education system and to help young people "discover that America is the greatest, most tolerant, and most generous nation in history."

"It was an honor to meet with President Trump and in turn thank him for his unwavering leadership and commitment to put America first and keep America great," McGeachin said after returning to Idaho. "President Trump at great personal cost fought not only our enemies abroad, but he also had to fight the increasingly socialist Democratic Party and even some from within his own Republican Party to preserve our values, rejuvenate our economy, and secure our southern border. I assured him as the Lt. Governor of Idaho, I am working to uphold the principles he espouses and to support his ongoing efforts to elevate the inspiring truths of America's history."

McGeachin has a strong history of support for Trump, beginning during the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

After the election, McGeachin took the lead in authoring and submitting an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General of Texas. The lawsuit urged the U.S. Supreme Court to block the certification of presidential election results in multiple swing states, which the suit alleged had violated not only federal election law but also their own state election laws. That case was later dismissed.

